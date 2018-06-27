Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result: Exam in July, when to apply

The Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Around 1,304 students who have got a compartment in the Class 10 examination can apply for the examination, the application process of which will start online from June 28. The Class 10 compartment exams will be conducted in the month of July, and the results will come out in August.

The students can apply for the scrutiny process from June 28. However, regarding the scrutiny process of the lost copies, "the Bihar board will soon conduct a meeting to decide the scrutiny process of the lost 42,000 copies. The students have nothing to worry.

This year, the pass percentage has improved with 68.89 per cent students have passed their matric exams. Prerna Raj topped the Class 10 examination with 457 marks (91.4 per cent) while the second position is jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank is bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks. Out of 17.58 lakh students who appeared for this matric exams, a total of 12.11 have passed. As many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared for their matric exams, of which, 12.11 lakh passed.

A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have got the second division. The third division has been received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh females. The students can check the results through biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in.

