    Patna, Feb 25: The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed the resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

    The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

    Bihar Assembly passes resolution not to implement NRC in state

    On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated that the NRC would not be implemented in the state and only the NPR would be updated the way it was done in 2010.

    No NRC in Bihar says Nitish Kumar

    The Janata Dal (United) president had in December already made its stand clear that the NRC would not be implemented in the state, though the party supported the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

    Earlier, Kumar said "NRC is not going to be implemented here (in Bihar) and only NPR will be carried out the way it was done in the year 2010. It will be done on the basis of that only."

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
