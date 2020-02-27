  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar assembly passes resolution in favour of caste-based census

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre for a caste-based Census in 2021 when the next head counting exercise would be held in the country.

    The resolution was moved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and unanimously adopted by the House.

    Bihar assembly passes resolution in favour of caste-based census

    Chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal United rules Bihar in alliance with the BJP, said the caste-based census was required to remove the present cap of 50 per cent on the reservation and increase the quota for reserved categories of SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of the increase in their population.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      The Assembly has total 243 members.

      Meanwhile, the RJD has been a strong votary of a caste-based census, which could give a fresh idea of the respective population of various social segments.

      The demand grew stronger in the wake of the Narendra Modi government's decision to give 10 per cent reservations to other economically weaker sections of society.

      More BIHAR News

      Read more about:

      bihar resolution nitish kumar

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X