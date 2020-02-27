Bihar assembly passes resolution in favour of caste-based census

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre for a caste-based Census in 2021 when the next head counting exercise would be held in the country.

The resolution was moved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and unanimously adopted by the House.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal United rules Bihar in alliance with the BJP, said the caste-based census was required to remove the present cap of 50 per cent on the reservation and increase the quota for reserved categories of SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of the increase in their population.

The Assembly has total 243 members.

Meanwhile, the RJD has been a strong votary of a caste-based census, which could give a fresh idea of the respective population of various social segments.

The demand grew stronger in the wake of the Narendra Modi government's decision to give 10 per cent reservations to other economically weaker sections of society.