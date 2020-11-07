Explained: What are exit polls and when does it take place?

Bihar assembly elections: All eyes on exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The exit polls will begin after the polling in the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections come to an end. The three-phase Bihar assembly elections began on October 28 and will conclude on November 7.

Last time in 2015, the BJP fought against the coalition, which also comprised Nitish Kumar. This time around, the BJP is contesting alongside Kumar, but against the LJP. All eyes would be on the exit polls this year as in 2015 several got it wrong.

In 2015 many exit polls had predicted a BJP sweep, but the RJD led opposition proved everyone wrong. News 24 Chanakya had given the BJP and its allies 155 in the 243 seat house. In the case of the Grand Alliance, the number of seats projected was 83. News X-CNX predicted 130-140 seats for Mahagathbandhan and a survey broadcast by ABP News gave it 130 seats.

The Election Commission of India guidelines say that no exit polls can be broadcast until the final vote is polled. While exit polls more or less give a pointer, the final outcome will be known only on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.