Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: LJP releases list of 42 candidates

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 09: Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party on Thursday released a list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh, who had recently joined the LJP, have been awarded with poll tickets.

While releasing the list of candidates, Paswan congratulated all his party colleagues and appealed to Bihar electorate to not vote for Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United). Voting for JD(U) in the upcoming election would mean destroying Bihar, he tweeted in Hindi.

All these 42 seats are among the 71 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on October 28, the LJP said.

Thursday was the last day of filing for nominations for the first phase of the three-phase Bihar elections.