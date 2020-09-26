Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 30.9 per cent prefer Nitish as CM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll dates for the crucial Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. A survey has said that nearly 31 per cent prefer Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of the state.

An IANS C-Voter survey said that 30.9 per cent of the people are still backing Nitish Kumar as the most preferable CM again. Kumar is followed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav at 15.4 per cent and BJP leader, Sushil Modi at 9.2 per cent. RJD supremo who is barred from contesting the elections due to his conviction is preferred by 8.3 per cent to be CM. Ram Vilas Paswan on the other hand has the support of 6.5 per cent.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar has received 2.1 per cent approval. The sample size of the survey is 25,728 and the same was conducted between September 1 and September 25.

The margin error of the survey is +/- 3 per cent at the state level and at the regional level it is +/-5 per cent.

The Bihar Elections 2020 will begin on October 28. The Election Commission of India said that the polls will be conducted in three phases. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. With this the model code and conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

The ECI said that the first phase will cover 71 constituencies, including the Left Wing Extremism hit ones in 16 districts. The second phase will cover 94 in 17 districts. The third and final phase will cover 78 assembly seats in 15 districts the CEC also said.

The first date of nomination is October 1 and the last date would be October 8, the CEC said.

Bihar will vote in three phases- October 28, November 3 and 7, the ECI also said. The counting of votes will take place on November 10, the ECI also said.

The ECI said that the number of voters per polling station has been cut to 1,000 to facilitate social distancing. This will raise the number of polling stations of over 1 lakh in 2020 from 65,337 in the 2015 polls the ECI also said.