Bihar Assembly Elections: 136 out of 240 sitting MLAs have pending criminal cases

New Delhi, Sep 14: 136 of the sitting 240 MLAs in the Bihar assembly have pending criminal cases against them. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that of the 136, 94 have serious criminal cases pending against them.

11 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302). 30 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

5 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these 5 MLAs, 1 MLA has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

45(56%) out of 80 MLAs from RJD, 34(49%) out of 69 MLAs from JD(U), 34(63%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 14(56%) out of 25 MLAs from INC, 2(100%) out of 2 MLAs from LJP, 3(100%) out of 3 MLAs from CPI(ML)(L) and 4(80%) out of 5 MLAs from Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

33(41%) out of 80 MLAs from RJD, 26(38%) out of 69 MLAs from JD(U), 19(35%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 10(40%) out of 25 MLAs from INC, 1(50%) out of 2 MLAs from LJP, 2(67%) out of 3 MLAs from CPI(ML)(L) and 3(60%) out of 5 MLAs from Independent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 240 sitting MLAs analysed , 160(67%) are crorepatis. 51 (74%)out of 69 MLAs from JD(U), 51(64%) out of 80 MLAs from RJD, 33(61%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 17(68%) out of 25 MLAs from INC, 2(100%) out of 2 MLAs from LJP, 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and 5(100%) out of 5 MLAs from Independent have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.3.06 crore. The average assets per MLA for 80 RJD MLAs analysed is Rs.3.02 crores , 69 JD(U) MLAs analysed is Rs.2.79 crore, 54 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.2.38 crores and 25 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs.4.36 crores.

46 (19%) MLAs out of 240 analyzed have not declared income tax details.

Other details:

128(53%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 112 (47%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 240 MLAs analysed, 28 (12%) MLAs are women.