Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These 8 polling booths seen as sensitive in first phase

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Patna, Oct 28: Polling began in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar on Wednesday in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and Covid-19 guidelines in place. Polling has started from 7 AM and is scheduled to continue till 6 PM.

Among 71 constituencies in the first phase, 8 polling booths are being perceived as sensitive and highly-sensitive in Bihar.

These 8 sensitive constituencies include sensitive and Naxal-hit areas such as Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda and Munger.

In order to take precautions the authorities have seized illegal weapons, liquor and taken bonds from historysheeters.

"In a bid to conduct smooth and peaceful election, we have seized 1,277 illegal weapons in these areas. Besides, 65,404 arms licences are verified by police of respective districts. There are 23,521 licence weapons also deposited with local police," Sanjay Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said.

Notably, Singh said that of the total 31,380 booths in the state, as many as 6,000 are sensitive or highly sensitive.

"We have deployed teams of para military forces at every booth to conduct peaceful elections. The EVM machines and VVPATs are already reached at every booth in the region," Singh said.

"We have also taken action against anti-social elements under IPC section 107. Under this process, 25390 persons have given written promises and 331102 persons bonds with promises to avoid any destructive activity. We have also executed warrants against 25966 persons which are pending against them for the last six months," Singh said.

"Since the model code of conduct was imposed in Bihar, we have seized 1078728 litres of liquor. Besides different agencies have also recovered 19.99 crore cash, 44 four wheelers, 150 gram brown sugar, 2084.91 kg Ganja, 107.495 kg Charas, 3.3 kg opium, 1.5 kg heroine, 40 packets smack, 40 litres spirit so far," he said.