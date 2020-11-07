Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Bihar records 8.13 per cent voter turnout till 10 am
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Nov 07: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 8.13 per cent till 10 am as the polling is underway for the third and final phase of state Assembly elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.
About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.
11:56 AM, 7 Nov
Bihar: An old man was brought to a polling booth in Katihar on a cot by his family members to help him cast his vote in the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020.
11:49 AM, 7 Nov
I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and encourage others too: Amit Shah
11:35 AM, 7 Nov
People from 78 constituencies in Bihar are set to exercise their franchise in the third and last phase of the Assembly elections today.
11:18 AM, 7 Nov
Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.
11:09 AM, 7 Nov
11:01 AM, 7 Nov
10:53 AM, 7 Nov
10:44 AM, 7 Nov
10:35 AM, 7 Nov
10:26 AM, 7 Nov
10:13 AM, 7 Nov
10:02 AM, 7 Nov
9:40 AM, 7 Nov
9:15 AM, 7 Nov
9:05 AM, 7 Nov
9:00 AM, 7 Nov
8:54 AM, 7 Nov
8:41 AM, 7 Nov
8:27 AM, 7 Nov
8:21 AM, 7 Nov
8:05 AM, 7 Nov
7:55 AM, 7 Nov
7:48 AM, 7 Nov
7:43 AM, 7 Nov
7:32 AM, 7 Nov
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
7:04 AM, 7 Nov
7:01 AM, 7 Nov
Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections gets underway.
2:36 AM, 7 Nov
There are over 1,200 candidates in the fray in the final phase of Bihar election, including 110 women candidates.
2:37 AM, 7 Nov
Prominent candidates include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD(U), Speaker of the outgoing assembly, famed for his ability to win over hostile opponents with a disarming smile, who seeks to do a hat-trick in Sarairanjan.
2:37 AM, 7 Nov
JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur). Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP PramodKumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod NarayanJha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).
2:38 AM, 7 Nov
PM Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered.
2:38 AM, 7 Nov
2:38 AM, 7 Nov
Besides, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentry seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing the primary challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician. Like Valmiki Nagar, all the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar, as areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are called in common parlance.
7:01 AM, 7 Nov
Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections gets underway.
7:04 AM, 7 Nov
1204 candidates are in the fray for 78 Assembly seats.
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
Voting also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
Both the NDA as well as the grand alliance have expressed confidence of a win. The NDA comprises the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
7:05 AM, 7 Nov
LJP’s Chirag Paswan says that Nitish Kumar will never become Chief Minister of Bihar again.
7:32 AM, 7 Nov
I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi
7:43 AM, 7 Nov
Hoping to return to power in Bihar, the NDA is facing its toughest contest in 78 constituencies that vote on Saturday, including Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhuvani), and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions of the state.
7:48 AM, 7 Nov
While the RJD-led Grand Alliance has a clear advantage in the Seemanchal belt, Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM, which is contesting 16 of its 20 seats in this phase, may cut into its vote base and even register wins. In Kosi, the NDA is pinning its hopes on its veterans in the race, such as ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul) and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamganj).
7:55 AM, 7 Nov
It can be seen that nearly 60 countries had postponed elections due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
8:05 AM, 7 Nov
Chirag Paswan of LJP says: "The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the chief minister."
8:21 AM, 7 Nov
Voters in 78 constituencies are set to exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls today (7 November). All eyes are on the last phase as stakes are high for the ruling NDA and the Opposition's Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD.
8:27 AM, 7 Nov
Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote at a polling station in Katihar. He says, "I appeal to people of the State to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected.
8:41 AM, 7 Nov
People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga as electronic voting machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning currently.
8:54 AM, 7 Nov
With the commencement of the last phase of Bihar assembly polls on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda urged the people to participate in the biggest festival of democracy for the progress of their state.
9:00 AM, 7 Nov
Today, the last phase of voting is taking place in Bihar. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting as much as possible for the progress of Bihar keeping in mind COVID-19 precautions: JP Nadda
9:05 AM, 7 Nov
Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of Bihar Election 2020.
9:15 AM, 7 Nov
In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase to vote in maximum number using your vote: Amit Shah
9:40 AM, 7 Nov
Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar will take a decision on its future, as the state is ready to go for the third and final phase of Assembly polls today
10:02 AM, 7 Nov
7.69% voter turnout recorded till 9am in the final phase of polling in Bihar
10:13 AM, 7 Nov
SSB personnel carried a physically challenged person to help him cast his vote at booth number 97 in Sukela, Supaul district today morning during the third and last phase of the Bihar assembly election.
10:26 AM, 7 Nov
Today is the last phase of voting in Bihar. There is an appeal to all voters to take part in it and strengthen democracy through their votes: Rahul Gandhi
10:35 AM, 7 Nov
In the third phase of Bihar assembly election, voting is on 78 seats today. My appeal to the voters of these areas is to use the franchise while discharging your responsibility. Vote: Nitish Kumar
10:44 AM, 7 Nov
The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 per cent) in the Katihar district: Election Commission
10:53 AM, 7 Nov
Health of a person on polling duty deteriorated earlier today & he died later. He was employee of irrigation department. Body was sent for post-mortem. Ex gratia of Rs 15 lakhs will be given to deceased's family as per rule: Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur Dist Public Relations Officer