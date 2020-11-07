Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Bihar records 8.13 per cent voter turnout till 10 am

Bihar Elections 2020: This is my last election, says Nitish Kumar

In letter to people of Bihar, PM Modi says he needs Nitish Kumar for development

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 8.13 per cent till 10 am as the polling is underway for the third and final phase of state Assembly elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

One person on polling duty died today after his health condition deteriorated, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer, Kamal Singh, told media. "He was an employee of in the irrigation department. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakhs have been announced for the deceased's family," he said. Health of a person on polling duty deteriorated earlier today & he died later. He was employee of irrigation department. Body was sent for post-mortem. Ex gratia of Rs 15 lakhs will be given to deceased's family as per rule: Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur Dist Public Relations Officer The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 per cent) in the Katihar district: Election Commission In the third phase of Bihar assembly election, voting is on 78 seats today. My appeal to the voters of these areas is to use the franchise while discharging your responsibility. Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP PramodKumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod NarayanJha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi). PM Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered. Besides, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentry seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing the primary challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician. Like Valmiki Nagar, all the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar, as areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are called in common parlance. Polling in the last phase of Bihar assembly elections will take place on 78 assembly constituencies on Saturday. They are, Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatia, Motihari, Chiraia, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Laukaha, Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia , Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari, Korha (SC), Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar (SC), Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Mahishi, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti, Jale, Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, Mahua, Patepur (SC), Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Morwa, Sarairanjan.

Here are the key contests to look for among these constituencies: