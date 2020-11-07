YouTube
    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am today as 78 seats go to polls

    Patna, Nov 7: All eyes are now on the polling for third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar scheduled Saturday in which stakes are quite high for the ruling NDA, trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor, and the opposition Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD. Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

    About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

    Polling in the last phase of Bihar assembly elections will take place on 78 assembly constituencies on Saturday. They are, Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatia, Motihari, Chiraia, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Laukaha, Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia , Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari, Korha (SC), Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar (SC), Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Mahishi, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti, Jale, Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, Mahua, Patepur (SC), Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Morwa, Sarairanjan.

    Here are the key contests to look for among these constituencies:

