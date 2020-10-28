Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Nitish will join hands with RJD after results, alleges Chirag
Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election kicked off on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 phase 1 here
8:42 AM, 28 Oct
Each vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and Grand Alliance. He has made preparations to go wioth RJD after poll results: Chirag Paswan tweeted
8:42 AM, 28 Oct
"We've made comprehensive arrangements for polling at all booths. We've increased number of booths & they've maximum 1000 voters to avoid crowding," says Munger DM Rajesh Meena
8:30 AM, 28 Oct
I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID19, tweets BJP President JP Nadda
I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID19, tweets PM Narendra Modi
7:56 AM, 28 Oct
Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj Assembly constituency where the RJD has pitted former Speaker of Bihar Assembly Uday Narayan Chaudhary.
7:55 AM, 28 Oct
EVM malfunction reported in Arwal Booth No-212. Faulty EVM led to delay in voting in Nayagaon too.
7:54 AM, 28 Oct
Watch: Sanitization underway at polling booth number 56 and 57 in Munger
7:45 AM, 28 Oct
Second phase of polling on November 3; third and final phase on November 7
7:45 AM, 28 Oct
Today, on the first day of voting, the people of Bihar must use their franchise for better future, education, health, jobs, development and to create a new and become a partner of change with the Mahagathbandhan: Tejashwi Yadav
7:43 AM, 28 Oct
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweets he will address a special press conference of the Mahagathbandhan at 8:30am in Maurya Hotel, Patna. Surjewala requests everyone to join.
7:31 AM, 28 Oct
Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai.
7:25 AM, 28 Oct
Appeal to everyone to vote. Election is the biggest festival of democracy says Union Minister, Giriraj Singh.
7:23 AM, 28 Oct
Two Improvised explosive devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area, earlier today.
7:20 AM, 28 Oct
The six state cabinet ministers who are contesting in the first phase are Prem Kumar from Gaya Town, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Krishnanandan Prasad Verma from Jehanabad, Jaikumar Singh from Dinara and Santosh Kumar Nirala from Rajpur.
7:19 AM, 28 Oct
Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist is making her debut as a BJP candidate from the Jamui seat. She is up against Vijay Prakash of the RJD.
7:19 AM, 28 Oct
The prominent candidates include, Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is up against Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U). His brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is seeking a re-election from Raghopur and he is up against Satish Kumar of the BJP and Rakesh Roshan of the LJP.
7:15 AM, 28 Oct
There are 952 male candidates, while 114 are women. The maximum number of women candidates in the fray are at Gaya (27), while the least are at Katoria (5).
7:15 AM, 28 Oct
The RJD had fielded candidates in 42 seats, while the Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Chirag Paswan’s LJP is contesting in 41 seats in the first phase. These 41 include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).
7:14 AM, 28 Oct
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, while the BJP is contesting 29 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. There are also six state cabinet ministers who will be contesting in phase-1 of the elections in Bihar.
7:13 AM, 28 Oct
In Gaya, People deployed on polling duties seen wearing masks and gloves; sanitizers to be used during the voting that will begin shortly, which is first of its kind after COVID19 pandemic.
Sanitization work being undertaken at a polling station in Gaya in view of COVID-19.
7:11 AM, 28 Oct
Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai
7:08 AM, 28 Oct
Voting begins for the first phase of Bihar Elections
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people.
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.
2:05 AM, 28 Oct
More than two crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 assembly segments in the first phase of elections.
2:06 AM, 28 Oct
Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise, which takes place in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
2:06 AM, 28 Oct
These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion.
2:07 AM, 28 Oct
2:09 AM, 28 Oct
Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured.
2:10 AM, 28 Oct
Of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise, 1.01 crore are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.
2:10 AM, 28 Oct
The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.
2:11 AM, 28 Oct
2:11 AM, 28 Oct
Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
2:12 AM, 28 Oct
Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.
2:13 AM, 28 Oct
2:13 AM, 28 Oct
2:14 AM, 28 Oct
With hours left for ballots to open in Bihar, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral.
2:15 AM, 28 Oct
The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress.
2:16 AM, 28 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held.
2:16 AM, 28 Oct
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
