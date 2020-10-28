Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Beware of those greedily eyeing for funds says PM Modi

YouTube
    |

    Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election kicked off on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Voting begins for first phase; 1,066 candidates in fray

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

    Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

    Bihar Elections 2020: 10 prominent constituencies and their candidates

    Bihar Elections 2020: In the poll heat, COVID-19 caution goes for a toss

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 phase 1 here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:52 PM, 28 Oct
    A young man seen carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna.
    12:51 PM, 28 Oct
    18.31% turnout till 11am, Lakhisarai highest at 26.28%: ECI
    12:51 PM, 28 Oct
    PM concludes address at Darbhanga rally
    12:51 PM, 28 Oct
    PM says NDA includes BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM
    12:47 PM, 28 Oct
    Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar who arrived at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol has been accused of violating MCC
    12:46 PM, 28 Oct
    PM Modi also said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against #COVID19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease."
    12:46 PM, 28 Oct
    Hitting out at the RJD, PM Modi urges people not to vote for those who brought jungle raj in Bihar. "People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state."
    12:45 PM, 28 Oct
    Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna.
    12:28 PM, 28 Oct
    PM Modi also says that the NDA is committed to the development of Bihar, and asks voters to beware of those greedily eyeing funds meant for the state's welfare.
    12:23 PM, 28 Oct
    In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units & 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced: Election Commission of India
    11:55 AM, 28 Oct
    Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying, "the ones in power earlier worked on the motto Paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam". "Nitish ji during his tenure as railways minister in Vajpayee cabinet had initiated the Kosi Mahasetu project; it was completed only days back. An 8-hr journey has been cut to 30 minutes," said Modi.
    11:55 AM, 28 Oct
    Citing the vision of a self-reliant India, Prime Minsiter Modi said that more opportunities will be created for industrialists which would further increase employment opportunities for the youth in Bihar.
    11:52 AM, 28 Oct
    JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also present at PM Modi's Darbhanga rally
    11:52 AM, 28 Oct
    'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' is the next vision in development of Bihar: PM Modi
    11:52 AM, 28 Oct
    Over Rs 1200 cr have been allocated for AIIMS, Darbhanga: PM Modi
    11:52 AM, 28 Oct
    I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus: PM Modi
    I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus: PM Modi
    11:50 AM, 28 Oct
    Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase of Bihar Polls. Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats.
    11:50 AM, 28 Oct
    A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise," says PM Modi
    11:50 AM, 28 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga
    11:45 AM, 28 Oct
    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state will progress if NDA comes to power again. He appealed to people in Darbhanga to vote for the NDA, as reported by News18.
    11:45 AM, 28 Oct
    Till 11 am, the voter turnout percentage in Masauri was 20.1 percent, 21.33 in Paliganj and 19.57 in Bikram.
    11:45 AM, 28 Oct
    Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Alipur block in Kaimur district.
    11:26 AM, 28 Oct
    Voting for the phase 1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the turnout has been recorded at 14.56 percent till 11 am. According to the Voter Turnout App, the highest turnout was recorded in Lakhisarai at 26.28 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur at 5.27 percent.
    11:25 AM, 28 Oct
    I appeal to all the voters of Bihar in the first phase to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will keep Bihar out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress: Amit Shah
    11:25 AM, 28 Oct
    Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paligang constituency in Patna.
    11:12 AM, 28 Oct
    As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them.
    11:12 AM, 28 Oct
    The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent.
    11:11 AM, 28 Oct
    According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.
    11:11 AM, 28 Oct
    BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan
