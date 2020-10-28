Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Beware of those greedily eyeing for funds says PM Modi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These 8 polling booths seen as sensitive in first phase

Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election kicked off on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

Bihar Elections 2020: 10 prominent constituencies and their candidates

Bihar Elections 2020: In the poll heat, COVID-19 caution goes for a toss

Catch all the LIVE updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 phase 1 here

Newest First Oldest First A young man seen carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna. 18.31% turnout till 11am, Lakhisarai highest at 26.28%: ECI PM concludes address at Darbhanga rally PM says NDA includes BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar who arrived at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol has been accused of violating MCC PM Modi also said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against #COVID19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease." Hitting out at the RJD, PM Modi urges people not to vote for those who brought jungle raj in Bihar. "People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state." Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna. PM Modi also says that the NDA is committed to the development of Bihar, and asks voters to beware of those greedily eyeing funds meant for the state's welfare. In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units & 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced: Election Commission of India Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying, "the ones in power earlier worked on the motto Paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam". "Nitish ji during his tenure as railways minister in Vajpayee cabinet had initiated the Kosi Mahasetu project; it was completed only days back. An 8-hr journey has been cut to 30 minutes," said Modi. Citing the vision of a self-reliant India, Prime Minsiter Modi said that more opportunities will be created for industrialists which would further increase employment opportunities for the youth in Bihar. JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also present at PM Modi's Darbhanga rally 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' is the next vision in development of Bihar: PM Modi Over Rs 1200 cr have been allocated for AIIMS, Darbhanga: PM Modi I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus: PM Modi I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus: PM Modi Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase of Bihar Polls. Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats. A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise," says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state will progress if NDA comes to power again. He appealed to people in Darbhanga to vote for the NDA, as reported by News18. Till 11 am, the voter turnout percentage in Masauri was 20.1 percent, 21.33 in Paliganj and 19.57 in Bikram. Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Alipur block in Kaimur district. Voting for the phase 1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the turnout has been recorded at 14.56 percent till 11 am. According to the Voter Turnout App, the highest turnout was recorded in Lakhisarai at 26.28 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur at 5.27 percent. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar in the first phase to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will keep Bihar out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress: Amit Shah Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paligang constituency in Patna. As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them. The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent. According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections. BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan More than two crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 assembly segments in the first phase of elections. Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise, which takes place in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion. These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion. Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured. Of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise, 1.01 crore are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission. The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district. The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district. Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power. Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power. Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power. With hours left for ballots to open in Bihar, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral. The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people. Voting begins for the first phase of Bihar Elections ; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai Sanitization work being undertaken at a polling station in Gaya in view of COVID-19.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/6KdMHANKTA — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020 Sanitization work being undertaken at a polling station in Gaya in view of COVID-19. Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya pic.twitter.com/LOlxKLX09J — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020 Visuals from a polling station in Gaya In Gaya, People deployed on polling duties seen wearing masks and gloves; sanitizers to be used during the voting that will begin shortly, which is first of its kind after COVID19 pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, while the BJP is contesting 29 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. There are also six state cabinet ministers who will be contesting in phase-1 of the elections in Bihar. The RJD had fielded candidates in 42 seats, while the Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Chirag Paswan’s LJP is contesting in 41 seats in the first phase. These 41 include all the 35 contested by the JD(U). There are 952 male candidates, while 114 are women. The maximum number of women candidates in the fray are at Gaya (27), while the least are at Katoria (5). The prominent candidates include, Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is up against Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U). His brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is seeking a re-election from Raghopur and he is up against Satish Kumar of the BJP and Rakesh Roshan of the LJP. Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist is making her debut as a BJP candidate from the Jamui seat. She is up against Vijay Prakash of the RJD. The six state cabinet ministers who are contesting in the first phase are Prem Kumar from Gaya Town, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Krishnanandan Prasad Verma from Jehanabad, Jaikumar Singh from Dinara and Santosh Kumar Nirala from Rajpur. Two Improvised explosive devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area, earlier today.