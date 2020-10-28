Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Beware of those greedily eyeing for funds says PM Modi
Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election kicked off on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.
12:52 PM, 28 Oct
A young man seen carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna.
12:51 PM, 28 Oct
18.31% turnout till 11am, Lakhisarai highest at 26.28%: ECI
12:51 PM, 28 Oct
PM concludes address at Darbhanga rally
12:51 PM, 28 Oct
PM says NDA includes BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM
12:47 PM, 28 Oct
Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar who arrived at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol has been accused of violating MCC
12:46 PM, 28 Oct
PM Modi also said, "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against #COVID19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease."
12:46 PM, 28 Oct
Hitting out at the RJD, PM Modi urges people not to vote for those who brought jungle raj in Bihar. "People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state."
12:45 PM, 28 Oct
Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna.
12:28 PM, 28 Oct
PM Modi also says that the NDA is committed to the development of Bihar, and asks voters to beware of those greedily eyeing funds meant for the state's welfare.
12:23 PM, 28 Oct
In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units & 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced: Election Commission of India
11:55 AM, 28 Oct
Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying, "the ones in power earlier worked on the motto Paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam". "Nitish ji during his tenure as railways minister in Vajpayee cabinet had initiated the Kosi Mahasetu project; it was completed only days back. An 8-hr journey has been cut to 30 minutes," said Modi.
11:55 AM, 28 Oct
Citing the vision of a self-reliant India, Prime Minsiter Modi said that more opportunities will be created for industrialists which would further increase employment opportunities for the youth in Bihar.
11:52 AM, 28 Oct
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also present at PM Modi's Darbhanga rally
11:52 AM, 28 Oct
'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' is the next vision in development of Bihar: PM Modi
11:52 AM, 28 Oct
Over Rs 1200 cr have been allocated for AIIMS, Darbhanga: PM Modi
11:52 AM, 28 Oct
I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus: PM Modi
11:52 AM, 28 Oct
11:50 AM, 28 Oct
Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase of Bihar Polls.
Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats.
11:50 AM, 28 Oct
A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise," says PM Modi
11:50 AM, 28 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga
11:45 AM, 28 Oct
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state will progress if NDA comes to power again. He appealed to people in Darbhanga to vote for the NDA, as reported by News18.
11:45 AM, 28 Oct
Till 11 am, the voter turnout percentage in Masauri was 20.1 percent, 21.33 in Paliganj and 19.57 in Bikram.
11:45 AM, 28 Oct
Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Alipur block in Kaimur district.
11:26 AM, 28 Oct
Voting for the phase 1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the turnout has been recorded at 14.56 percent till 11 am. According to the Voter Turnout App, the highest turnout was recorded in Lakhisarai at 26.28 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur at 5.27 percent.
11:25 AM, 28 Oct
I appeal to all the voters of Bihar in the first phase to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will keep Bihar out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress: Amit Shah
11:25 AM, 28 Oct
Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paligang constituency in Patna.
11:12 AM, 28 Oct
As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them.
11:12 AM, 28 Oct
The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent.
11:11 AM, 28 Oct
According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.
11:11 AM, 28 Oct
BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan
2:05 AM, 28 Oct
More than two crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 assembly segments in the first phase of elections.
2:06 AM, 28 Oct
Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise, which takes place in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
2:06 AM, 28 Oct
These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion.
2:07 AM, 28 Oct
2:09 AM, 28 Oct
Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured.
2:10 AM, 28 Oct
Of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise, 1.01 crore are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.
2:10 AM, 28 Oct
The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.
2:11 AM, 28 Oct
2:11 AM, 28 Oct
Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
2:12 AM, 28 Oct
Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.
2:13 AM, 28 Oct
2:13 AM, 28 Oct
2:14 AM, 28 Oct
With hours left for ballots to open in Bihar, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral.
2:15 AM, 28 Oct
The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress.
2:16 AM, 28 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held.
2:16 AM, 28 Oct
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
2:17 AM, 28 Oct
Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people.
7:08 AM, 28 Oct
Voting begins for the first phase of Bihar Elections
; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats
7:11 AM, 28 Oct
Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai
In Gaya, People deployed on polling duties seen wearing masks and gloves; sanitizers to be used during the voting that will begin shortly, which is first of its kind after COVID19 pandemic.
7:14 AM, 28 Oct
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, while the BJP is contesting 29 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. There are also six state cabinet ministers who will be contesting in phase-1 of the elections in Bihar.
7:15 AM, 28 Oct
The RJD had fielded candidates in 42 seats, while the Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Chirag Paswan’s LJP is contesting in 41 seats in the first phase. These 41 include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).
7:15 AM, 28 Oct
There are 952 male candidates, while 114 are women. The maximum number of women candidates in the fray are at Gaya (27), while the least are at Katoria (5).
7:19 AM, 28 Oct
The prominent candidates include, Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is up against Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U). His brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is seeking a re-election from Raghopur and he is up against Satish Kumar of the BJP and Rakesh Roshan of the LJP.
7:19 AM, 28 Oct
Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist is making her debut as a BJP candidate from the Jamui seat. She is up against Vijay Prakash of the RJD.
7:20 AM, 28 Oct
The six state cabinet ministers who are contesting in the first phase are Prem Kumar from Gaya Town, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Krishnanandan Prasad Verma from Jehanabad, Jaikumar Singh from Dinara and Santosh Kumar Nirala from Rajpur.
7:23 AM, 28 Oct
Two Improvised explosive devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area, earlier today.