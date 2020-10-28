Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 71 seats to go for polls today amid COVID-19 protocols

NDA to win with three-fourth majority in Bihar; Nitish to become CM again: Javadekar

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

With hours left for ballots to open in Bihar, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral. The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people. 