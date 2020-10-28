Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 71 seats to go for polls today amid COVID-19 protocols

YouTube
    |

    Patna, Oct 28: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held on Wednesday with 2.14 crore voters heading to polling booths across 71 constituencies to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is the first major election to be held anywhere in the world amid the Covid pandemic.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

    Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

    2:17 AM, 28 Oct
    Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people.
    2:17 AM, 28 Oct
    Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.
    2:16 AM, 28 Oct
    2:16 AM, 28 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held.
    2:15 AM, 28 Oct
    The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress.
    2:14 AM, 28 Oct
    With hours left for ballots to open in Bihar, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral.
    2:13 AM, 28 Oct
    2:13 AM, 28 Oct
    2:12 AM, 28 Oct
    2:11 AM, 28 Oct
    Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
    2:11 AM, 28 Oct
    The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.
    2:10 AM, 28 Oct
    2:10 AM, 28 Oct
    Of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise, 1.01 crore are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.
    2:09 AM, 28 Oct
    Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured.
    2:07 AM, 28 Oct
    These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion.
    2:06 AM, 28 Oct
    2:06 AM, 28 Oct
    Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise, which takes place in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
    2:05 AM, 28 Oct
    More than two crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 assembly segments in the first phase of elections.

