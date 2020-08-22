Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP President JP Nadda begins 2-day virtual strategy meet today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 22: BJP national president JP Nadda, along with several other senior party leaders will hold a two-day virtual meeting from Saturday to chart out a plan for the assembly elections in Bihar, which are due in October-November this year.

According to reports, The BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's election in-charge in Bihar Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar are expected to attend the state executive committee meeting.

In a report, Jaiswal said that this is a very important state executive committee meeting being held just before the assembly elections during which the party would give a message to its 76 lakh workers in the state.

It is reportedly said that the leaders will also discuss expanding the BJP's organisation and ensuring better coordination with its allies Janata Dal(United) or JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Besides, former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis's presence at the meet will be crucial amid the ongoing rift between Maharashtra and Bihar over the probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

However, the poll body has issued a fresh set of guidelines for carrying out polls amid the virus outbreak. As per new guidelines, candidates can file their nominations online and people are required to wear face masks during election-related activities.