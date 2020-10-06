Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP-JD(U) to announce seat sharing today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Oct 06: The BJP and JD(U) will make an official announcement on the seat sharing and candidates later today.

The JD(U) will contest on 122 seats which the remaining 121 will be contested by the BJP.

The JD(U) will give five of its seats to the Hindustan Away Morcha. The BJP on the other hand will give its share of seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which had walked out of the opposition Grand Alliance last week.

It may be recalled that the LJP had walked out of the NDA. Its leader Chirag Paswan targeted Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and appealed to the people to vote against him.

He claimed that his party along with the BJP will come to power in the state after the assembly polls.

Paswan told a vote for the JD(U) will force the migration of their children tomorrow.

The LJP also decided to put up its candidates against the JD(U) while citing ideological differences. The party said that it would not accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar.