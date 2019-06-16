Bihar: 84 children die within 2 weeks due to acute Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarpur, June 16: The death toll of children rose to 84 this month as one more child died of suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur on Sunday morning. Most of the casualties are between the age group of 1-10.

According to the doctors, the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) are being caused due to excessive heat and humidity. Locally, this fever is being called 'Chamki'.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death and ordered payment of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased, an official release said.

Harsh Vardhan, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, visited the state-owned Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

"The Ministers are holding a closed-door review meeting with the doctors and health officials to take stock of the situation," a district health official said.

A day earlier to his visit, Harsh Vardhan said that the health ministry is constantly monitoring the situation and supporting the state health authorities in managing the AES/JE cases.

Meanwhile, father of a patient admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur said that there are no arrangements in the hospital. He said, "Doctors are not paying proper attention. Every hour, more children are dying. Since 12 midnight, there are no doctors, only few nurses are on duty."