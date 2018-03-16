Bihar: BJP worker's father hacked to death for naming town square after PM Modi

A 70-year-old man has been beheaded by a group of men in Bihar's Darbhanga district after he named a town square "Narendra Modi chowk."

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav. He was the father of Kamalesh Yadav, the BJP chief for Behala Panchayat.

Kamlesh Yadav, told reporters "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago".

"Yesterday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD's victory in bypolls to one Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party's resurgence and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad", Yadav alleged. "The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them.

According to Bihar Police, a group of 40-50 men attacked the elderly man and his brother with hockey sticks, baton and swords.

"After lynching the BJP leader, his murderers beheaded him," said a police officer not willing to be identified.

#Darbhanga (Bihar): Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks & swords. My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother: Son of 70-yr-old man who was beheaded for naming a chowk as Narendra Modi chowk pic.twitter.com/sVS5i65GKI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

Local BJP workers in the district also staged a demonstration in protest against the killing, blocking road traffic for close to an hour.

The protesting party workers claimed that the murder was a handiwork of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party workers. They were pacified by the police who assured them of adequate action against the guilty.

