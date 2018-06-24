Bihar: 42,000 missing answer sheets of class 10th board exams, sold as scrap for 8,500

Around 42,500 answer sheets of Class 10th Bihar board exams, which were missing from Gopalganj's SS Inter College, were sold to a scrap vendor Pappu Kumar Gupta for Rs 8,500.

Scrap vendor and auto driver Sanjay Kumar who transported the copies in his auto was arrested. Police began an investigation.

According to the police, it is yet not clear if the peon had sold the papers to the scrap dealers under instructions from someone else.

Speaking to ANI, Gopalganj SP, Rashid Zaman said,''They regularly buy books & other scraps from the college (SS Inter College from where answer sheets went missing). It is fine if they bought it for the same purpose, but we are investigating if they had any other intention.''

The results were scheduled to be declared on 20 June but a bag containing 200 answer sheets kept post evaluation went missing from the school.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day