Bihar: 4 injured after 13 coaches of Tapti Ganga Express train derail in Chappra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Mar 31: Four people were injured after the thirteen coaches of the Tapti Ganga Express train derailed on Sunday morning in Chappra, Bihar.

Four passengers were injured in the accident which took place at 9.45 am.

However, no deaths were reported due to the derailment. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

In February, nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg. The Railways said that six people died in the train accident.