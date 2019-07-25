  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: 3 Maoists killed in encounter

    By PTI
    |

    Aurangabad (Bihar), July 25; Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Bihar on Thursday, police said. The firefight took place around noon between CPI(Maoist) cadre and a joint team of the CRPF's CoBRA squad and the Special Task Force (STF) of the police in Satandiya jungles under Deo police station limits, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    While CRPF officials said the encounter took place in a forest area in Gaya district, state police said the spot of the gunfight was in adjoining Aurangabad district. Acting on a tip off that Maoist leader Abhijeet Yadav's gang is likely to meet in Satandiya jungles, the joint operation was launched.

    In the ensuing shootout, three Maoists were killed, but several others managed to escape, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rajesh Kumar Singh said, adding search operations have been launched after sealing off the district borders.

    [Chhattisgarh: Three women among four Naxals killed in encounter with Police]

    As guns fell silent, the bodies of three Naxals were found in the spot, police said. Police seized seven rifles, including an AK-47, several cartridges and other items including food materials from the site. Abhijeet Yadav is wanted in over two dozen criminal cases in various police stations in Aurangabad district.

    PTI

    More NAXAL News

    Read more about:

    naxal maoist bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue