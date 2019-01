Bihar: 16-year-old girl gangraped, murdered in Gaya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gaya, Jan 10: A teenage girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered in Gaya district in Bihar.

It was reported that a few days ago a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, her breasts were cut off, beheaded, and her face was burnt with acid.

In yet another incident, woman studying at a private engineering college in Rourkela was allegedly gangraped by five men in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur. She alleged that she had left her hostel on December 31 to go home in Jharsuguda in Odisha when a man befriended her at the Rourkela railway station, saying he was a friend of her brother.