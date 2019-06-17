  • search
    Bihar: 100 children die due to acute Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Muzaffarpur, June 16: The death toll of children rose to 100 this month as eight more child died of suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur on Sunday morning. Most of the casualties are between the age group of 1-10.

    13 more children were admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, yesterday of which three couldn’t survive.

    Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at Shri Krishna Medical College and hospital in Muzaffarpur
    Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at Shri Krishna Medical College and hospital in Muzaffarpur

    According to the doctors, the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) are being caused due to excessive heat and humidity. Locally, this fever is being called 'Chamki'.

    Earlier on Sunday, Harsh Vardhan, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, visited the state-owned Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

    "The Ministers are holding a closed-door review meeting with the doctors and health officials to take stock of the situation," a district health official said.

    Encephalitis toll rises to 73 in Bihar; Harsh Vardhan to review situation

    A day earlier to his visit, Harsh Vardhan said that the health ministry is constantly monitoring the situation and supporting the state health authorities in managing the AES/JE cases.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier advised parents not to let their children sleep or have litchi on empty stomach, as a preventive measure.

    He has already directed the officials concerned to ensure that preventive measures were taken in affected districts.

    Encephalitis, or Japanese encephalitis (JE), is a vector-borne viral infection that leads to acute inflammation (swelling) of the brain. If not spread through vectors, encephalitis could be a result of body's immune system attacking brain tissues.

    Encephalitis causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
