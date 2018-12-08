Home News India Biggest surveyor Shivraj Chouhan says BJP will win in Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Dec 8: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that his party would win with a comfortable majority in the Assembly election and exuded confidence of forming a government in the state for the fourth consecutive time.

"I am the biggest surveyor as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home," Chouhan told reporters after visiting the Shree Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia, 348 km from state capital Bhopal.

"I have come to seek the blessing of goddess Pitambara for the well-being of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The BJP is looking to retain power in Madhya Pradesh for a fourth term, while the Congress is hoping on anti-incumbency to propel it to power.

"We have got the blessings of every section of society in the elections and we are on the way to win the polls," Chouhan said when reporters asked for a comment on reports that it is going to be a close fight in his state.

"Abki baar, 200 par (this time, over 200 seats)." Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 108-128 seats to the BJP and 95-115 to the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly. India Today-Axis said the BJP may win 102-120 seats as against 104-122 for the Congress.

Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted a majority for the BJP with 126 seats and gave the Congress a tally of 89 seats.

ABP News exit poll said the Congress is likely to get a majority by bagging 126 seats. The BJP, it added, would get 94 seats.

According to an aggregate of nine exit polls, the BJP will get 110 seats in the state, while the Congress will get 109 seats. The halfway mark is at 115. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will get 2 seats.

Election in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 28. The results will be announced on Tuesday.