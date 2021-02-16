Bigger picture: Toolkit aimed at fanning violence to strengthen Kashmir-Khalistan desk

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: A suspect connected to the ISI running psy-ops against India has come once again under the radar of the Delhi Police, probing the toolkit case.

Peter Friedrich, who finds a mention in the toolkit document is now under probe. The Delhi Police are trying to ascertain why his name features in the document that was tweeted Greta Thunberg.

The police say that Freidrich has been running psy-ops against India since 2006. He is closely associated with Bhajan Singh Bhinder, alias Iqbal Chaudhary. Bhinder is also under the radar of the US authorities after he tried to purchase military grade weapons for the Khalistan groups.

The Delhi Police said that Bhinder and Freidrich are proponents of the K2 Desk (Kashmir-Khalistan).

In December, the Delhi police had busted a K2 module, which was being controlled in Dubai. "It has emerged that Pak''s ISI along with Pakistan-based Khalistan radicals Harmeet Singh (Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force) and Lakhbir Singh (Chief of KZF-Khalistan Zindabad Force; based in Pakistan) in furtherance of their conspiracy to revive militancy in Punjab, have been using gangster Sukh Bhikhariwal for targeted killings," he said. "It has also come to notice that ISI through its K2 desk (Kashmir-Khalistan) has been funding the targeted killings of right-wing leaders and the Pro-Khalistani radicals are employing the services of gangsters for executing the killings of right wing leaders to revive the militancy," the police had said.

In 2019, the Intelligence Bureau had warned that Pakistan is activating its K2 operation or desk. In Kashmir, it has roped in the Jaish-e-Mohammad, while in Punjab it is the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

It was with the intention of furthering this agenda that the KZF had managed to get in a lot of ammunition with the help of drones in Pakistan. The ISI wants to create trouble in both Punjab and Kashmir and in this regard, it is not only trying to infiltrate its terrorists but also spruce up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The Intelligence has on several occasions spoken about this dual plan by Pakistan. What is worrisome is that it would activate these plans simultaneously so that the Indian security forces are kept busy in both the states.

Earlier the Intelligence agencies had warned that both the Islamic terrorists and the Khalistan militants would come together to carry out big attacks in India. The Intelligence Bureau has warned that a terror group called the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) and several pro-Khalistan groups have come together.

The Khalistan forces are known to have support in several countries such as Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and even in the United States. However, the primary support for the terror modules comes from Pakistan.

The idea is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir. There has been a surge in the activities of the ISI backed Khalistani activists over the past couple of years. Several leaders have come out to say that Pakistan wants to divide the Sikh community.

IB officials tell OneIndia that along with the rise of Khalistan terrorists, one must worry more about the separatism as well. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.