Bigger bindhi means more husbands: Congress ally's sexist jibe at Smriti Irani

Lucknow, Apr 02: Congress ally, People's Republican Party leader Jayadeep Kawade has made a sexist remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

"Smriti ji, who is a minister for Gadkari and Modi, sits in the Parliament and talks about changing the Constitution, but she should remember that changing the Constitution is not as easy as changing your husband," said Kawade in his sexist rant against the Union textiles minister.

Hitting another low this election season, a BJP MLA had commented on the colour of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's hair and the facials he claims she gets every day.

Baria MLA Surendra Singh, who has made controversial remarks in the past as well, was reacting to a comment Mayawati made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he lived in a royal manner.

"She gets a facial every day. The person who herself gets a facial daily is telling our leader that he is 'shaukeen'," the MLA said, using a Hind word that suggests vanity.

He also commented on Sapna Choudhary, saying if the Haryanvi dancer-singer joins Congress, it would suit the Gandhi family as she is also a dancer like Sonia Gandhi. The BJP MLA then went on to suggest that Rahul Gandhi should marry Sapna Choudhary as both the women are dancers.