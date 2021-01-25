Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah dies by suicide

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant and actress Jayashree Ramaiah commited suicide at old age home in Pragathi Layout at Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

Jayashree Ramaiah has been in the news ever since she opened up about battling depression. Earlier, she had shocked everyone by hinting of dying by suicide in an 'I Quit' post on Facebook. On July 22, she shared the post which read, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression."

Surprisingly, she later deleted the post and shared a new update saying, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Well, this act of Jayashree Ramaiah indeed left everyone relieved yet perplexed. But many didn't know it then that it was Kiccha Sudeep who came to her rescue and saved her from dying by suicide. After learning about Jayashree's video, the actor immediately pressed his staff into action to rescue her.

Jayashree made her Sandalwood debut through Imran Sardhariya's directional movie Uppu Huli Kara in the year 2017.