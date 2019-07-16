  • search
    Big win as key JeM terrorist arrested in Delhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Srinagar, July 16: In a big win for security agencies, Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Basir Ahmed has been arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police. He was held from Srinagar. Basir Ahmed was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, according to police.

    In 2007, Basir was arrested after encounter with police. However, he got acquitted in lower court. High Court though found him guilty but by then Basir had given slip to law enforcement authorities. When he was not found, a non-bailable warrant was issued against absconding Basir.

    Along with Basir, two of his associates Faiyyaz and Majeed Baba were also acquitted by the lower court and later found guilty. They were arrested earlier this year.

