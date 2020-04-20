  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Big relief: Labourers can work within state after screening says MHA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Union Home Ministry has allowed the intra-state movement of migrant labourers residing in relief camps and shelters to their respective work paces.

    However, the Ministry said that this would be allowed if they are found to be asymptomatic.

    Big relief: Labourers can work within state after screening says MHA
    File photo

    Thorough screening must be done, before allowing the movement of migrant labourers within the states, the MHA also said.

    Fresh exemptions for lockdown period: MHA allows construction in rural areas

    Due to the spread of coronavirus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work and are housed in shelter and relief camps being run by the UTs and state governments. Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones have been permitted in the consolidated guidelines with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works, the MHA said.

    As per the standard operating procedures for movement of stranded labour within the state and UT, migrant labourers living in temporary relief camps and shelters should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping carried out to gauge their suitability for various kinds of works, the Home Ministry also said.

    If the labourers wish to return to their places of work within the state or UT, they should be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective place of work, the SOP states. During the journey by bus, sake social distancing must be ensured and the buses need to be sanitised as per the guidelines of the health authorities.

    The authorities would have to provide food and water for the duration of the journey, the MHA has also said.

    More MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of home affairs labourers coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X