Big relief: Labourers can work within state after screening says MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Union Home Ministry has allowed the intra-state movement of migrant labourers residing in relief camps and shelters to their respective work paces.

However the Ministry said that this would be allowed if they are found to be asymptomatic.

Thorough screening must be done, before allowing the movement of migrant labourers within the states, the MHA also said.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work and are housed in shelter and relief camps being run by the UTs and state governments. Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones have been permitted in the consolidated guidelines with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works, the MHA said.

As per the standard operating procedures for movement of stranded labour within the state and UT, migrant labourers living in temporary relief camps and shelters should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping carried out to gauge their suitability for various kinds of works, the Home Ministry also said.

If the labourers wish to return to their places of work within the state or UT, they should be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective place of work, the SOP states. During the journey by bus, sake social distancing must be ensured and the buses need to be sanitised as per the guidelines of the health authorities.

The goal authorities would have to provide food and water for the duration of the journey, the MHA has also said.