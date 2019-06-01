  • search
    New Delhi, June 01: A terror module in Punjab backed by the ISI was busted in the nick of time. The module was being run by the ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International.

    The police said that the two men who were arrested were providing weapons and funds to the sleeper cells that the Babbar Khalsa International, which were set up in Punjab. The duo arrested were identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh. They have been booked under the provisions of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    Big ISI plan to target Hindu leaders and disturb communal harmony busted

    Singh, according to the police worked at an auto agency. A resident of Fategarh Sahib, he played an active role in receiving funds and weapons from his handlers and then supplying it to the sleeper cells. Ravinderpal on the other hand is a resident of Moga.

    Lured by explicit chat, this Army clerk shared info with ISI for Rs 15,000

    The intelligence had told the police that the duo were acting at the behest of one Kulwinderjit Singh. They had planned on targeting leaders of the Hindu community and spreading communal tensions across Punjab. Kulwinderjit, the mastermind of several attacks had recently shifted to Malaysia.

    In the past two years, the Indian Agencies have cracked down heavily on Khalistan terror modules. At least 18 Khalistan terror modules were busted and over 95 persons were arrested.

    Several forces from other countries would use the Khalistan and other terror modules to meddle with the Indian elections. The idea would be to cause an extreme amount of instability ahead of the elections, the NIA had said.

    The Khalistan forces are known to have support in several countries such as Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and even in the United States. However the primary support for the terror modules comes from Pakistan an NIA official informed.

    Get ready, we need the heat on JeM to settle, ISI tells Lashkar

    In a bid to gain traction, the Khalistan terrorists have not only used Punjab, but held events in other parts of the world as well. One of the most spoken about events was the one held in London in August last year.

    IB officials say that while the ISI backs this movement heavily, most of the funding has come from countries such as UK, Canada and even Italy.

    terror module hindu leaders busted communal harmony isi

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
