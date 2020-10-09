Big Fashion Festival: Myntra offers the largest-ever assortment of 5000 brands and 9 lakh styles

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Oct 08: Myntra announced the arrival of 'Big Fashion Festival', the ultimate fashion shopping event for the upcoming festive season, scheduled to be held between October 16 and 22. The fashion major is set to offer ~9 lakh styles from the widest collection of 5000+ brands at never-seen-before value offers for its customers. As part of the seven-day Big Fashion Festival, the platform is expected to cater to over 4 million unique customers with a ~2X increase in traffic over the previous festive season.

Myntra's holistic approach to its marketing campaigns, ahead of the event, with Bollywood, Tollywood and other regional celebrities, along with top T20 teams, is expected to reach 150+ million people across the nation. The biggest-ever edition of the mega fashion event is also set to witness a massive uptick in demand, at 4X over BAU and 2X over the last festive season, with 50% of the contribution coming from tier 2-3 markets. Myntra is geared to handle the increase in traffic with tech capabilities, scaled to operate at 20,000 orders per minute at peak.

Investments in safety:

Myntra is prioritising safety above all aspects. From warehouses and fulfilment centers, to the customers' doorsteps, there are numerous protocols on safety, which are strictly being adhered to by employees, delivery personnel, MENSA partners, brand partners, and even customers. These include, following strict social distancing norms, regular temperature checks, frequent sanitisation of facilities and delivery bags, ensuring the use of PPE's at all times, frequent hand sanitisation and more. Customers are encouraged to undertake contactless deliveries and use digital modes of payment.

Speaking about Myntra's upcoming Big Fashion Festival, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said, "Myntra's Big Fashion Festival will offer a specially curated selection of 9 lakh styles for consumers across the country, awaiting to bond over the joy of festivities. The region-specific collection will enable millions of consumers with diverse fashion choices, to celebrate the festive diversity of the country. The consistent momentum in demand observed over the last few months has given impetus to our brand partners, driving deeper collaborations this festive season. An event of this unprecedented magnitude is also set to provide thrust to Myntra's ecosystem, especially the artisans, MSMEs, and our Kirana store partners."

Unique offers and early access:

There will be a 'Grand Opening Hours' offer for 2 hours on October 16 starting midnight, with the best value deals from top brands such as Puma, Vero Moda, GAP, Roadster, Nike, Levis and more. Myntra has also launched a 'Play & Earn' feature where users will be able to play games and redeem their stars to get the Gold slot which will give them a window of 4 hours to shop before the event begins.

All customers will be able to avail 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards during the event.

Over 45 celebrities and 80+ influencers are being engaged with, to harness the reach of Myntra Studio and social media platforms, to drive customer engagement. Top international and domestic brands are also set to offer 'Deal of the Day', to Myntra Insiders, through the seven-day period, with the top 3 tiers of the brand's loyal customers getting Myntra vouchers worth up to Rs. 1000.

'Never-Before-Seen' Offers for Icon and Elite Myntra Insiders:

2-day Early Access before the event Free shipping for the entire festive month Few lucky Icon customers get to meet the RCB team virtually Buy 1 Get 1 personalized styling sessions 'Deal of the day' from top brands for all Myntra Insiders