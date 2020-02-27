Big changes in Delhi police as Modi, Shah, Doval take control over Delhi violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Centre was swift in taking action to ensure that peace returned at northeast Delhi. Several review meetings on the security front were held in the National Capital to take stock of the situation.

The meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that all measures have to be taken to ensure that the violence is stopped. The violence has claimed 27 lives. A head constable and an Intelligence Bureau official also lost their lives in the violence.

While Shah oversaw the measures, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval took charge of the situation. He visited the violence hit places twice and conveyed the message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who appealed for calm.

Delhi violence: Four video clips of BJP leaders that court made cops watch

While the Delhi police has been accused of caught napping, Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that it was also decided that restraint would be exercised as they did not want any collateral damage.

However an internal assessment of the ministry suggests that the police ought to have acted immediately. The police were in fact caught unaware when so many people from outside were brought into Delhi to create the violence. The Home Ministry has also decided to make major changes in the Delhi police, which has come in for criticism.

The changes in the Delhi police would be undertaken in a phased manner. The immediate priority is to restore peace and normalcy in the riot hit areas.

As a first measure, the 1985 IPS batch officer S N Shrivastava from the CRPF has been appointed special commissioner, law and order, Delhi.

Shrivastava was posted as the special director in the CRPF. Incidentally he is the first in line to take over as Delhi police commissioner when the term of Amulya Patnaik gets over.

Shrivastava has experience of working in Delhi and he has held several posts. He has also been part of the Special Cell, which led investigations against the Indian Mujahideen.

He would join immediately and monitor the violent protests against the citizenship law.

Doval during his meetings with the Delhi police instructed them to take stern action against those indulging in violence.

106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police

Doval had visited Maujpur, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpur and took stock of the situation.

The NSA took stock of the situation following a third high level security meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police have asked to conduct an in-depth probe into the violence and first identify the perpetrators. An Intelligence Bureau report which spoke about the involvement of the Bhim Army and PFI was also studied. The source added that it is clear that the violence was orchestrated by the anti citizenship law protesters and timed with the visit of US President Donald Trump. We have observed a clear pattern, the source also said while adding that very soon, those behind the violence will be booked and brought to justice.