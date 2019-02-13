Mulayam wants Narendra Modi as PM again, Rahul disagrees

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 13: In a surprising turn of event ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power again.

"We want him (Narendra Modi) to become Prime Minister once again. I congratulate him for trying to taking everyone together" he said in Lok Sabha. "He has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him."

"To run the country is a difficult job, to keep everyone happy is also difficult. Not everyone can be made happy. I want to thank the PM for this. I honour you and thank you for taking along everyone. Congratulations and thank you. I hope PM Modi becomes PM again," he said.

Interestingly Mulayam was seen making this statement standing next to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"There is much to do. And Mulayam Singh ji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him," Modi responded when he took the floor to deliver his speech.

When he was asked what he would say to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his support to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he disagrees with him. "I disagree with him. Mulayam ji has a lot of experience in politics and I respect him but don't agree with him on this," Rahul Gandhi said.

The statement has come when Akhilesh Yadav has formed an alliance with once-rival BSP in Uttar Pradesh against BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.