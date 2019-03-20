  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Big blow to NCP as Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil joins BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 20: In a setback to Sharad Pawar's NCP in Maharashtra, former party MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil joined the BJP in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil
    Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil

    Ranjitsinh, son of senior NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Vijaysinh Mohite Patil is NCP's Lok Sabha member from Madha constituency and a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

    Also Read NC-Congress finalise seat-sharing; 'Friendly contest' in Anantnag, Baramulla

    Ranjitsinh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP of the NCP, said he was disappointed with the top NCP leadership. This is a second setback to the Congress-NCP combine, after Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Maharashtra leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, joined the BJP recently.

    There is speculation that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil tendered his resignation as leader of opposition to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on moral grounds.

    PTI

    More NCP News

    Read more about:

    ncp bjp maharashtra lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 20:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue