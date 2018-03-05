Big blow to Jaish-Sunjuwan attack mastermind killed in surgical operation

In a major operation, the security forces have killed the mastermind of the Sunjuwan attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The joint operation was launched by the 50 Rashtriya Rifles based on specific intelligence. The mastermind has been identified as Mufti Waqas.

Sources said that he was eliminated in a surgical operation. This is a major breakthrough since he was a Grade A ++ terrorist.

During the operation there were no civilian casualties or collateral damage. The killing of Waqas is a huge blow for the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Recently the National Investigation Agency had taken over the probe into the attack. Six soldiers were martyred in the pre-dawn strike when Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists stormed the highly fortified 36 Brigade headquarters of Army at Sunjuwan in Jammu on February 10.

On February 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered a case under sections 120B, 121, 302 and 307 of Ranbir Penal Code, sections 7 & 27 of the Arms Act and sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

OneIndia News

