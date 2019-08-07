Big B to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, B-town condoles Swaraj's demise

Mumbai, Aug 07: Showbiz celebrities such as veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle as well as young-gen Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday mourned the sudden death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

The veteran BJP leader passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Reacting to the "extremely sad news", megastar Bachchan said, "She was a really strong politician, very sociable and great orator. I pray for her soul to rest in peace." Legendary singer Mangeshkar said she was "deeply shocked".

"A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly," she tweeted. "Sushmaji..we shall miss you dearly," added her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhonsle on Twitter. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she shared an "extremely cordial relationship" with Swaraj despite their political differences.

"Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP," she said on Twitter. Her husband, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, said the music fraternity will be "indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha".

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

"Deeply saddened by Sushma ji's demise... You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you," his tweet read. Actor Akshay Kumar, filmmakers Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi were among the others who posted their condolence messages on Twitter, hailing Swaraj as a "remarkable politician" who went too soon. Kashyap posted, "Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents. I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you."

Kumar hailed Swaraj as one of the country's most "dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all." "My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace," he further said. Johar described her as amazing leader, orator and minister. Joshi said he will always remember his conversations with Swaraj. "SushmaSwaraj - a true leader a powerful orator a gentle soul. You have gone too soon.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened. Value and will cherish the moments spent learning from you," he said. Anil Kapoor said it was difficult to bid "goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was Sushma Swaraj". "Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership & wisdom alive in our hearts...RIP Iron Lady," he added.

Actor Arjun Kapoor said the country has lost an "extraordinary leader, minister and personality". "Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace," wrote Anushka. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted, "Wonderful gracious warm compassionate. All those that knew Sushmaji outside her world of a brilliant politician, an amazing speaker and parliamentarian, will mourn her as a true friend. Goodbye #SushmaSwaraj."

Actors from down south, Mohanlal and Dhanush, also condoled the untimely death of the veteran leader. "Prayers to Sushma Ji, an outstanding Leader of our era, an icon of women empowerment and a politician who had inspired masses! May her soul rest in peace #sushamaswaraj" tweeted Mohanlal.

Dhanush wrote, "Rest in peace my beloved dearest Mrs. YGP Amma." Among the others who paid their tributes to Swaraj were Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Riteish Deshmukh and Huma Qureshi.