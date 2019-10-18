  • search
    Big B admitted to Nanavati Hospital due to liver issue

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 18: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai for a regular check-up, according to sources.

    Representational image

    The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is still there, they said. "Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up," a hospital source told PTI.

    Initial reports in Mumbai said Bachchan was hospitalised due to liver issues but there is no clarity on that.

    Bachchan on Thursday greeted his fans on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' festival. He celebrated his 77th birthday on October 11 with his family and close friends.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
