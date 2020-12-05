Biden’s China plan and what India will be looking for

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: Joe Biden takes over as US President at a very crucial and India would await and see what his plan for China would be.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent out a congratulatory message, but he has not spoken with Biden so far. Moreover Biden has not yet fully spelt out his China policy. However China watchers tell OneIndia that there is no cause for India to panic because Biden has a far more strategic plan when compared to Donald Trump.

Biden in an interview with Thomas Friedman of the New York Times did not spell out his complete strategy on China. However we have listed down what may be Biden's approach towards China.

One- Biden would not do anything immediately to undo the 25 per cent tariff on imports from China imposed by Trump. Secondly, Biden would carry out a full review of the relationship and develop a strategy in consultation with the allies in both Asia and Europe.

The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our, or at least what used to be our allies on the same page. It is going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies, Biden said.

In a nutshell, Bide would be renewing the American democracy and also working closely with partners like India and also engage China from a position of strength.