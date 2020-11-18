US elections: Why relations with India will remain strong irrespective of result

Biden affirms importance of Indo-US ties during conversation with PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra said that he spoke with US President-elect, Joe Biden on Tuesday evening.

Spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-U.S. strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris in a separate message said that her election was a matter of pride for the Indian-American community. The MEA also said that PM Modi described Biden's election as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States.

The PM also recalled previous meetings with Biden, when he visited India in 2014 as Vice President.

PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on 'spectacular victory'

A readout fro the Biden transition team said, "the President-elect thanked the Prime Minister for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the U.S.-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent."

"The President-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said the readout.