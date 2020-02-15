Bidar sedition case: Siddaramaiah detained during protest march

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Several Karnataka Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah have been detained by police after they tried to take out a protest march to the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office, against Bidar sedition case.

Karnataka Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad and K Suresh were also detained by the cops near Race Course road.

"Police is being misused by this government, those who raise their voices against central government and BJP are being booked for sedition. We are going to protest in front of Chief Minister's office," said Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI.

A court in Bidar in north Karnataka on Friday granted bail to a parent and the headmistress of a school, arrested in the "sedition case'' for their alleged involvement in staging a drama, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light in connection with CAA and NRC.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge granted conditional bail to Nazbunnisa (parent) and Fareeda Begum (headmistress) who were arrested on January 30.

The drama was staged by students of the fourth, fifth and sixth standards on January 21.

Aseditioncase was later booked by police against the school management, along with other sections of IPC on January 26, based on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal.

The play uploaded on social media had gone viral.

Officials had earlier said the utterances against Modi was not part of the original script, but the mother of the sixth standard student allegedly incorporated them during practice and the teacher allowed it to be part of the drama.

The complainant alleged that the school authorities ''used'' the students to perform a drama where they "abused" Modi in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The management tried to create ''fear'' among the Muslims that they would have to leave the country if the CAA and NRC are implemented, Rakshyal had said.

Police had earlier come in for for criticism from some quarters for questioning thechildren in connection with the case, in uniform.