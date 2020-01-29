Bidar school faces sedition charge for 'portraying PM Modi in poor light'

Bidar, Jan 29: A sedition case has been registered against a local school for allegedly allowing students to stage a drama, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light in connection with the CAA and NRC.

The management of Shaheen School was also booked for "promoting enmity between different groups" under Sections 124(A) and 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the case was registered on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal on January 26, The complainant alleged that that the school authorities 'used' the students to perform a drama on January 21, where they 'abused' Modi for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The management tried to create 'fear' among the Muslims that they would have to leave the country if the CAA and NRC are implemented, Rakshyal said. Later, a local resident uploaded a video of the function on his Facebook page, the complainant said. Police said no one has been arrested so far.