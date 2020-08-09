Bicycle in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav coins new slogan for UP assembly polls

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 09: Two years ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today coined a new poll slogan "22 mein bicycle" (bicycle in 2022) and circulated it among his party leaders and workers.

The slogan was coined by Yadav on the anniversary of the 1942 August Kranti today. Bicycle is also the election symbol of Samajwadi Party.

The slogan figured in the name of a 12-page booklet titled: "August Kranti ki Samajwadi Disha - 22 mein bicycle."

"On the lines of 1942 August Kranti movement during the freedom struggle, Samajwadi Party through ideological movement in 2022 is going to realise the dream of the freedom struggle. We should not leave any stone unturned for 2022. The 'udghosh' (clarion call) will be 'samajwadi sarkaar kaa kaam, janata ke naam (Samajwadi Party government's work is dedicated to the people)," said Yadav in the booklet.

"Socialists played a leading role in August Kranti and JP Movement. Today, the Samajwadis (socialists) will unite to play their role for defending the values of the Constitution," he said.

"The BJP has embarked upon a destructive path. Today there is a clash of ideologies. On one side, there is a democracy, while on the other side, there is a mentality to show that one is above all. We have to decide, where we have to go," Akhilesh Yadav said.