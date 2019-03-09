  • search
    Bhutan’s doctor prime minister Lotay Tshering does surgeries on Saturdays if he has no other work

    By
    |

    Thimpu, March 9: Politicians are not the most popular people on earth, irrespective of the country they operate in. They are often seen as people who undertake means to achieve what they value the most - power.

    Caption: Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering (right); image credit: Twitter handle @thebhutanese
    However, there are exceptions to the universal truth as well. There are politicians who are also known for their philanthropist activities when not engaged in political ones though there are not too many of them playing dual roles that are perceived to be contradictory.

    The current prime minister of Bhutan - Lotay Tshering - is one such exception. The 51-year-old leader of the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa became the PM of Bhutan in November last year and the man is known not only for his political identity but also that of a doctor.

    Tshering is a urological surgeon and even in between his busy schedule as the prime minister of his country, the man sees patients and takes out time to carry out surgeries on Saturday mornings if he has no other major responsibility to meet.

    He is seen at Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital, the main hospital of Bhutan located in its capital Thimpu.

    On Thursdays, Tshering is seen making academic rounds between 7:30 am to 10 am, giving advice to trainees and would-be doctors.

    Former West Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Ray was a similar doctor-politician

    In India, too, there has been instances of politicians engaging in medical activities. Former chief minister of West Bengal Bidhan Chandra Ray, who is called the architect of the state, was a noted physician besides being a politician.

    India's current Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan is also a trained doctor.

