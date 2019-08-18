Bhupinder Singh Hooda's rally in Rohtak today amid suspense over political future

By Simran Kashyap

Chandigarh, Aug 18: Suspense continues over political future on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as his 'Parivartan Maha Rally' at Rohtak on Sunday is being projected by his supporters as a show of strength ahead of assembly polls.

The rally has become the centre of attraction on the political corridor of Haryana as no senior party leader, including AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Ghulam Nabi Azad, is invited to the event.

While Hooda has refuted speculations of him leaving the Congress, a senior leader from Haryana said that something is not going well in the party ever since Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief.

Sonia was appointed the interim Congress president on August 10, nearly a month after his son Rahul Gandhi put on his papers taking sole responsibility of the party's disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In a related note, Hooda last week hailed Sonia Gandhi's appoinment as interim Congress president, saying that the party will be further strengthened under her able leadership.

Hooda, a prominent Jat face of Haryana, and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, a Dalit leader considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, have been sparring over several issues for years.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the Parivartan rally can also be an effort to arm-twist the party to remove Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar, who is close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.