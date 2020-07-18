Ram Temple construction in first week of August, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 18: The Ram Mandir Trust, set up in line with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya met on Saturday to discuss and tentatively decide on various steps of the project after levelling of the land is over.

During the meet it was decided that 'Bhumi Pujan' of the construction area will be done either on August 3 or August 5. The date will depend on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to visit the site.

"Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing and a drawing of the temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 metres below," said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

"The work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing," he added.

"It was discussed that 10 Crore families across four lakh localities of the country will be contacted after monsoon and, when the situation becomes normal, for financial support to build the temple," he further said.

"After the situation becomes normal, the funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within three to 3.5 years," Rai said.

"We have sent to Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The constrcutin will begin on the date he deems fit," said Kameshawar Chaupal, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust