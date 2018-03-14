Bhubaneswar, the only Indian city among World's top global smart city ranking

After topping the list of Indian Smart Cities in 2016, Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, the only Indian city which has now found its place in the list of world's Top 20 Smart City List-2017.

Singapore has been placed at the top of the list in all the four categories. It noted that the country's 'Smart Nation' initiative and its position as a city-state makes it unique in its ability to execute its smart city vision.

According to the 'Global Smart City Performance Index 2017, 'Bhubaneswar has been ranked 13 so far as 'safety' is concerned and has been ranked 20 in terms of 'Mobility', 'Health' and 'Productivity'.

Cities like Singapore, San Francisco, London, New York, Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, Portland, Tokyo, Melbourne, San Diego, Seoul, Nice, Dubai, Mexico City, Wuxi, Rio de Janeiro, Yinchuan and Hangzhou were also listed under the survey for a "Global Smart City Performance Index 2017.

The study was conducted from July to September last year.

It may be recalled here that Bhubaneswar had earlier won National Planning Excellence and Achievement Awards-2017 awarded by the American Planning Association (APA). This apart, the city had bagged the second runners-up spot at the World Smart City Awards-2016 in Barcelona.

OneIndia News

