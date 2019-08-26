Bhubaneswar: Crude bomb explodes in autorickshaw, driver critically injured

India

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26: A man was critically injured after an explosion took place inside an autorickshaw in BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Jay Govind Rao, auto-driver, suffered injuries due to an explosion inside his autorickshaw on Tankapani road near Ravi Talkies.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, Rao was going to Bijaylaxmi slum from BJB Nagar in his auto-rickshaw (OD02-BB6359) when the bomb exploded. He sustained critical injuries to his right leg.

Eyewitnesses said, "We heard an explosion and rushed to the spot. The driver was lying in a pool of blood. We immediately rushed him to the nearest private hospital.'

Bhubaneswar: An explosion has taken place in an auto-rickshaw at BJB Nagar; driver admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Police invetsigation underway

The incident reportedly took place around 8 pm on Sunday. Fortunately, there were no passengers inside the vehicle. On being informed, Badagada police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

On the other hand, cops have found remains of crude bombs at the spot. It is being suspected that crude bombs exploded inside the three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, Baragada police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The auto-rickshaw has been seized. Police have started probe to ascertain whether someone had kept the explosives inside the vehicle or the victim was carrying those in the auto-rickshaw.