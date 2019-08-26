  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhubaneswar: Crude bomb explodes in autorickshaw, driver critically injured

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 26: A man was critically injured after an explosion took place inside an autorickshaw in BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday.

    ANI image of the autorickshaw where the explosion took place
    ANI image of the autorickshaw where the explosion took place

    Reportedly, the victim identified as Jay Govind Rao, auto-driver, suffered injuries due to an explosion inside his autorickshaw on Tankapani road near Ravi Talkies.

    He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    According to initial reports, Rao was going to Bijaylaxmi slum from BJB Nagar in his auto-rickshaw (OD02-BB6359) when the bomb exploded. He sustained critical injuries to his right leg.

    Eyewitnesses said, "We heard an explosion and rushed to the spot. The driver was lying in a pool of blood. We immediately rushed him to the nearest private hospital.'

    The incident reportedly took place around 8 pm on Sunday. Fortunately, there were no passengers inside the vehicle. On being informed, Badagada police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

    On the other hand, cops have found remains of crude bombs at the spot. It is being suspected that crude bombs exploded inside the three-wheeler.

    Mysterious blast in Tamil Nadu temple kills one

    Meanwhile, Baragada police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The auto-rickshaw has been seized. Police have started probe to ascertain whether someone had kept the explosives inside the vehicle or the victim was carrying those in the auto-rickshaw.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha bomb explosion

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue