Bhrashtachari No.1’ remark: Congress wants EC to ban PM Modi from rallies

    New Delhi, May 06: The Congress has complained to Election Commission asking the body to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code with his comments on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "ending his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one".

    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Congress told EC that PM Modi not only violated Model Code of Conduct (MCC) but also insulted a Bharat Ratna awardee.

    Taking offense at PM Modi's words, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee wrote, "We appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by barring him from speaking at public rallies."

    Also Read 'Karma awaits you', Rahul hits back at PM over Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark at Rajiv Gandhi

    The Election Commission has cleared PM Modi of any poll code violation allegations six times, with the latest clean chit given on Saturday over a speech delivered in Gujarat, where he claimed that his government had kept Pakistan on its toes to ensure the safe return of captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

    "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtacharinumber 1 (corrupt number 1)," PM Modi had said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh.

    The reference was to corruption allegations in the purchase of Bofors artillery in the 1980s against the Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi had got a clean chit from the court in the Bofors case.

    Union Ministers including Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar have come out in support of PM Modi over his "bhrashtachari number 1" comments.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
